What’s Happening
Tilt Wurks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino will serve corned beef and cabbage all day today for $15 in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Olive Restaurant to hold St. Patrick’s Day dinner — The Historic Olive Restaurant will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner tonight from 5-8 p.m. Dinner is $16 a plate. To make a reservation call 406-853-5316 or 406-478-4062.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold a Burger/Corned Beef Night tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. On the menu is corned beef and cabbage, hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger, double cheese, chips and choice of sides.
Knights of Columbus to hold Lenten Fish Fry — The Knights of Columbus are holding their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at the Parish Center Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Bison to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — The Bison Bar is holding their Annual St. Patrick’s Day at the Bison Bar tonight from 6-11:59 p.m. There will be a corned beef and cabbage dinner followed by live music by Time in the Saddle.
Country club to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — The Miles City Town & Country Club will have a corned beef dinner tonight from 6-8 p.m. To make a reservation call 406-234-1600.
Wake Up & Lace Up to be held — The 11th Annual Wake Up Lace Up fundraiser will be held tomorrow from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Custer County Event Center. There will be food, live and silent auctions, guns and games. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and auctions at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is a $10 donation. For more information call Roxanne Harding at 406-951-4735.
Live music to be held — The VFW will have live music on Saturday at 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday. Buddy LaBree and Exit 138 will provide the music.
Fire Calls
March 16: 1:37 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Palmer St.; 4:15 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Palmer St.; 4:40 p.m., ambulance call to the 300 block of S. Haynes; 10:50 p.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of Main St.; 1204 a.m., ambulance call to the 600 block of S. 7th St.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Chicken fried steak, corn, soup and banana
Friday — Swiss steak, hashbrowns, peas, green salad and peaches
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch.
The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Pizza casserole
Tuesday — Cooks choice
Wednesday — Chicken sausage jambalaya
Thursday — Hamburger soup
Friday — Tomato soup and grilled cheese
School menus
Miles City School District No. 1 — Breakfast
March 20-24
Monday — Breakfast bar and applesauce
Tuesday — Nutri grain bar, yogurt and apples
Wednesday — Cereal bar and pears
Thursday — Waffle, syrup and raisins
Friday — Benefit bar, string cheese and mixed fruit
Miles City School District No. 1 — Lunch
All lunches are served with fat free and 1% milk.
Monday — Mac n cheese, salad with ranch and pears
Tuesday — Hamburger, chips, pickles/cucumbers, go-gurt and banana
Wednesday — Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, carrots and mixed fruit
Thursday — Grilled cheese, peas and tropical fruit
Friday — Cooks choice
Sacred Heart Parish School — Lunch
Monday — Turkey, veggies and fruit
Tuesday — Tacos, veggies and fruit
Wednesday — Turkey soup, veggies and fruit
Thursday — Sloppy joes, veggies and fruit
Friday — Mac n cheese, veggies and fruit