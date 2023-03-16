THURSDAY

  • Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
  • RSVP Soup Supper, 5 p.m., Range Riders Museum.
  • McKnitters Knitting Group, 6-8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
  • Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell.
  • Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
  • Sacred Heart School Board, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish School.
  • School District No. 3, 7 p.m., Kircher School.
  • Maul Ball, 7:30 p.m., Custer County District High School gymnasium.