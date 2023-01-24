The average gasoline prices in Custer County have increased one cent over the last week to $3.10 per gallon.
According to gasprices. aaa, the cheapest average gas prices in the state are in Sweet Grass County where gas is an average of $3.02 per gallon this week. The most expensive average gas prices are in Sheridan County where the average gas prices are at $3.48 per gallon.
The prices in eastern Montana have flipped from being amongst the cheapest counties for average gas prices in the state to some of the most expensive outside of Custer and Dawson County. Dawson County is at a $3.11 per gallon average currently.
Some nearby counties average gas prices this week include: Richland County at $3.19 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.27 per gallon; Wibaux County at $3.28 per gallon; McCone County at $3.29 per gallon; Prairie County at $3.31 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.40 per gallon; Carter County at $3.48 per gallon; and Fallon County at $3.46 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 gas stations in Montana, the state’s average gas price is $3.13 per gallon, 12.3 cents per gallon higher than last week. Prices in the state are 18.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 26.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
The cheapest individual gas station in Montana according to GasBuddy is at $2.92 per gallon, while the most expensive individual station was at $3.59 per gallon. This is a difference of 67 cents per gallon between the two stations.
The national gas price average is currently $3.39 per gallon, rising 11.3 cents per gallon over the last week. The gas price average in the nation is 30.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 7.3 cents higher than this time last year. The national average diesel price is $4.60 per gallon, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week.
The gas price averages for the nation are based on GasBuddy’s data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the county.