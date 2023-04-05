What’s HappeningBunny Bingo to be held — The Miles City Rotary club is holding a Bunny Bingo on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Gazebo in Riverside Park. The club has created a custom made board for Candace the bunny to hop around. The squares are randomly numbered 1-100. It’s $20 per square. To purchase a square or for more information, message the Rotary’s Facebook page or contact a member of the club. The name on the square where her pellets roll, will win. The pot will be split with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning squares and the other 50% going to the Miles City ROCKS program and other Miles City youth programs.
Jaycees still taking Egg My Yard orders — The Miles City Jaycees will hold their annual Egg My Yard event this weekend. The event sees the Miles City Jaycees decorate the yards of those who order with candy-filled Easter eggs just in time for Easter morning. They will begin to place eggs around 6 p.m. the night before Easter. Those interested can go to the Miles City Jaycees Facebook page where they will be directed to an online order form. Orders must be in before Friday. A Jaycees member will then contact you to confirm your order.
Reynolds to hold Easter egg hunt — Reynolds Market Place will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or until all the eggs are found. Families are encouraged to bring their kids with their baskets and search for colorful eggs hidden throughout the store.
Fire CallsApril 4: 8 a.m., ambulance call to the 800 block of N Montana; 8:58 a.m., ambulance call to the 100 block of Atlantic; 12:32 p.m., transport from the 1000 block of Palmer; 2:33 p.m., transport from the 2600 block of Wilson; 3:11 p.m, ambulance call to the 3200 block of Stower; 4:50 p.m., airport transfer; 9:10 p.m., airport transfer; 11:24 p.m., public service at the 800 block of N Cottage; 1:05 a.m., vehicle fire on the 200 block of Arrowhead; 5:28 a.m., ambulance call to the 500 block of Williams.