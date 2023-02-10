The 2023 Youth Rodeo Series presented by PRT Productions will be in Miles City for seven dates this summer.
The youth rodeo series will be at Horsemen’s Park Arena June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4.
The rodeos will feature barrel racing, pole bending, and flag and keyhole races.
The cost per age group to compete is 0-8 years old $1-; 9-13 years old $15; and 14-18 years old $20. There is a weekly jackpot cash payout of 80% as well as year-end prizes.
For more information call or text Paige Twitchell at 406-853-2338 or Nyoka Twitchell at 406-480-2335.