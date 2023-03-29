A younger Custer County District High School (CCDHS) track and field teams will be looking to establish an identity and pick up on the success of last year’s team.
“I’m interested in seeing what our team looks like this year, a lot of new faces,” said Head Coach John Edwards. “The kids are working really hard and giving great effort in practice, so I’m proud of them for that.”
“Jackson Whicker and Gage Gunther are both coming off All-State performances last season, so we’re looking to them leading the men’s squad,” he added. “Along with Riley Cline, Jay Pluhar and Beck Whicker, they competed well and are looking forward to replicating their success from last year.”
Jackson Whicker earned All-State honors for his fifth-place finish in the 100-meter and Gunter earned All-State honors for his sixth-place finish at 800-meters. Gunther just missed out on All-State honors at 1600-meters.
Edwards added that the girl’s team will be lead by sophomore Greta Tooke, who brought home three medals from the state meet last year as a freshman. Tooke brought home all-state honors with a fifth-place finish in the 1600-meters; a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter; and as part of the sixth-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Seniors Ellie Brown and Kya Gilmore are also leaders for the track and field team.
“Seniors Ellie Brown and Kya Gilmore both bring back a lot of experience to the team,” Edwards said. Edwards also said that they are looking forward to seeing what Heidi Phalen will do as she has looked great in practice.
“The kids have been working hard in preparation for the season,” Edwards said. “They have had great attitudes in spite of the elements and are really looking forward to the chance to compete.”
The extended snow and cold this year has made things bit more difficult for spring sports this season but Edwards pointed out that compared to other parts of the state Miles City has been in good shape.
“We have been outside on the track most days and a lot of teams can’t really say that,” he said. “It has been cold out, but the track has been clear so we have been able to get decent training.”
The Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field team’s will be hosting two meets this year, one this Saturday to kick off their season and then their annual John Polich Invitational on May 9.
Saturday’s MC Invite No. 1 will start at 10 a.m. on the Miles City Track on the Miles Community College campus.
This is the first time since Edwards has been with the CCDHS track and field program that they have held two home meets, but he added that this used to be more of the regular.
“Miles City used to host multiple meets a year, but we didn’t have our own timing system for a long time and for running events to count toward qualifying for state, they have to be FAT, so we have been hosting one and using another team’s timing system,” he said. “We got our own system this year, so we decided to host a second meet.”
CCDHS track and field rosterCowboys:
Allen Buck
Andy Bundy
Beck Whicker
Braden Schneidt
Brayson Gonzales
Cesar Amaya
Deegan Tvedt
Easton Dighans
Gage Gunther
Griffin Melchior
Izak Ziebarth
Jackson Whicker
Jacob Harrington
Jacoby Henderson
Jade Willson
Jake Phalen
James Emeline
Jay Pluhar
Joe Giddis
Kale Dunning
Liam Landcaster
Maverick Niece
Phillip VanCleave
Riley Cline
Rowan Marmon
Trenton Smith
Tristen Mollman
Cowgirls:
Bailey Muscha
Brody Hager
Chloe Johnston
Cora Whicker
Domi Sutter
Ellie Brown
Emery Kountz
Emily Torgerson
Erin Backes
Fraya Baker
Grace Stradley
Greta Tooke
Hailey Welch
Hannah Lohrke
Heidi Phalen
Isabella Giles
Kaylee Diaz
Kryssa Petroff
Kya Gilmore
Peyton Frame
Ryleigh Eurich
Saige Kelly
Sashia Peaslee
Sunny Sampson
Trisity Deason
Zaylee Ziebarth
Head coach: John Edwards
CCDHS Track and Field scheduled4/1 — MC Invite #1 “B/C” schools, MC Track, 10 a.m.
4/6 — Fergus Invite, Lewistown
4/11 — Lockwood Invite, Lockwood
4/15 — Billings Invite, Billings West, 10 a.m.
4/18 — Billings Senior Invite, Billings Senior
4/22 — Sidney Invite, Sidney, 10 a.m.
4/29 — Glendive Elks, Glendive, 10 a.m.
5/2 — Top Ten, Laurel
5/4 — Freshman Invite, Billings West
5/9 — MC Invite #2 “A” schools , John Polich Invitational, MC Track, 10 a.m.
5/12 — Glendive Twilight, Glendive, 4 p.m.
5/19-5/20 — Eastern A Divisional Meet, Sidney
5/26-5/27 — State A Meet, Laurel