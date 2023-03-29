Track and Field pic

The Custer County District High School Track and Field team pose for a team photo.

 BS PHOTOGRAPHY

A younger Custer County District High School (CCDHS) track and field teams will be looking to establish an identity and pick up on the success of last year’s team.

“I’m interested in seeing what our team looks like this year, a lot of new faces,” said Head Coach John Edwards. “The kids are working really hard and giving great effort in practice, so I’m proud of them for that.”

