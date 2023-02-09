The Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede will celebrate its 100th year July 5-8 in Wolf Point hosted by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit 2020 Medium Rodeo of the Year Stampede committee, along with the many dedicated Stadium committee and community volunteers.
The weekend festivities will start Wednesday evening July 5 with a steak fondue at the Big Sky Corral and the Wild Horse Ranch Rodeo, followed by the Kyle Shobe and The Walk ‘Em Boys concert, located at the Marvin Brookman Stadium.
Grand marshals chosen for the 100th are Clint and Arlyss Long, 40-year Wild Horse Stampede Committee members who served as chairman and secretary for many years.
RAM and Cinch Jeans & Shirts PRCA Rodeo action will be held each evening at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6; Friday, July 7; and Saturday, July 8.
Other events and festivities set for the 100th weekend celebration include the “100 Years of the Granddaddy of Montana Rodeo” two-day parade, carnival, cowboy church, street dance entertainment by Jared Stewart & Jarred Hanson, re-enactors, the famous Catholic Hamburger Stand on Main Street, Stampede Fun Run, TETWP Stampede Roundup Golf Tournament Thursday & Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, museum pancake breakfast, rodeo event Calcutta each night pre rodeo and Wild Horse Race Calcutta, rodeo specialty act “Haley Proctor” Trick Riding, Kids Stick Horse Rodeo hosted by Miss Rodeo Montana, bouncy house and Art in the Park. Additional events held in conjunction with the 100th Stampede to be announced at a later date.
Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede tickets are available after June 21 by calling 406-653-1770 or stop in at the Main Street ticket booth in Wolf Point. For more information or for possible schedule change contact The Wolf Point Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 406-653-2012 or wolfpointchamber@gmail.com.