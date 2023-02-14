The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team pushed their win streak to three games yesterday with a win over Williston State College in Miles City.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team pushed their win streak to three games yesterday with a win over Williston State College in Miles City.
The Pioneers topped the Tetons 71-65 at the MCC Centra yesterday.
With the win, the Pioneers moved to 7-11 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 10-17 overall. Williston moved to 11-6 in conference play with their loss and 15-9 overall. They remain No. 2 in the conference with the tie-breaker over Bismarck State College.
The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats remain atop the MonDak conference with a 15-2 conference record.
Jessica Tomkins and India Blyth both scored 20 points for the Pioneers in the win. Tomkins added 11 rebounds to notch another double-double to her belt; and Blyth put in five rebounds and four assists while going a perfect four-for-four from long range.
Becky Melcher scored 13 points while shooting four-of-eight from three-point range; Julia Paoletta had eight points, 10 assists and five rebounds; and Catalina de Giorgi had eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
Williston was led by guard Hayley Macdonald who scored 23 points to go with six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Macdonald shot seven-of-15 from the field and was eight-for-eight at the free throw line.
Guard Elizabeth Field had 13 points for the Tetons and Irene de la Fuente added 11 points.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they host Lake Region State College in conference play. Tipoff at the MCC Centra is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)