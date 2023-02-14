Pioneers women's basketball photo

Pioneer India Blyth drives on a defender during yesterday’s upset win over the Williston State College Tetons in Miles City. Blyth had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Pioneers 71-65 win.

 Sharon Moore

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team pushed their win streak to three games yesterday with a win over Williston State College in Miles City.

The Pioneers topped the Tetons 71-65 at the MCC Centra yesterday.

