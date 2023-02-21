The Pioneers women’s basketball team from Miles Community College (MCC) fought hard but saw their four-game win streak come to an end yesterday in a loss to Bismarck State College.
The Mystics topped the Pioneers 66-53 at the Centra in Miles City.
With the loss the Pioneers record moved to 8-12 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 11-18 overall.
A big first quarter deficit doomed the Pioneers, as they fell behind 27-7 after the first. The Pioneers fought back, outscoring the Mystics 17-10 in the second and keeping it close for the rest of the game, but they weren’t able to climb out of the hole.
The Pioneers were led in the game by Jessica Tomkins who added another double double to her resume with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Ella Paleaae-Cook was the only other Pioneer in double figures, scoring 11 points to go with five rebounds.
Becky Melcher had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; Julia Paoletta had five points, five assists and two rebounds; India Blyth (Melbourne, Australia) had three points, four rebounds and three assists; and Catalina de Giorgi had two points, five rebounds and two assists.
The Mystics were led in scoring by Ashton Kinnebrew who scored 19 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sydney Gustavsson added 16 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they end their regular season against Dawson Community College in Glendive. The MonDak action is scheduled for 2 p.m.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)