The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team battled but fell to the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats yesterday in MonDak action.
The Pioneers lost to the Wildcats, 74-62, in Wahpeton, ND.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team battled but fell to the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats yesterday in MonDak action.
The Pioneers lost to the Wildcats, 74-62, in Wahpeton, ND.
With the loss the Pioneers moved to 4-10 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and are 7-16 overall.
The Pioneers put up a strong fight against the Wildcats, leading 33-32 at the half. In the second half the Wildcats used a 16-0 run to take a lead and never look back.
Jessica Tomkins had a 15-point, 15-rebound double double to lead the Pioneers in the game. Tomkins had an efficient scoring game, connection on seven-of-ten shots in the game. She added six blocks, three assists and a steal for the Pioneers.
Becky Melcher scored 13 points, had five rebounds and dished three assists; and India Blyth had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Julia Paoletta had eight points, a rebound and an assist; Angelina Dimasi had six points and an assist; and off the bench Catalina de Giorgi had six points a rebound and an assist.
As a team the Pioneers and a solid game shooting the ball. They hit 46.4% of their field goal attempts and hit 33% of their long range shots. Turnovers once again were a struggle for the Pioneers, committing 23 in the game to just ten by the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were led by Grace Massaquoi who scored 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Arianna Berryhill added 14 points, five rebounds and two assists; Ivy Fox had 11 points and five rebounds; and Charita Lewis had 11 points, two rebounds and two assist.
The Pioneers were back in action today as they took on United Tribes Technical College on the road. The MonDak action was scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)