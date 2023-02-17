The 4C District Boys Basketball Tournament kicked off yesterday with two hard-fought games at the Custer County District High School gym in Miles City.
The 4C District Boys Basketball Tournament kicked off yesterday with two hard-fought games at the Custer County District High School gym in Miles City.
Both boys tournament opening games were competitive fights, but the top seeds prevailed.
Wibaux topped Plevna 54-44, and Terry beat Ekalaka 56-46. With their wins both Wibaux and Terry advance to the semifinal round while Plevna and Ekalaka fall into the loser-out bracket to take on the losers of the semifinals for a chance to play in the third-place game.
The winner of the third-place game will also advance to the Southern C Divisional Tournament.
Today’s action continues with No. 1 seeded Broadus taking on Wibaux at 4:30 p.m. and then No. 2 seeded Jordan taking on Terry at 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the semifinals will face on in Saturday’s championship games and advance to the Southern C Divisional Tournament. Saturday’s third-place game will be at 4:30 p.m. and the championship game will be at 7:30 p.m.
In district 5C, Melstone dominated Reed Point-Rapelje, 63-16; and Custer-Hysham topped Northern Cheyenne, 66-46. In district 6C Bridger beat Plenty Coups, 56-41; and Park City topped Roberts, 65-34.
Wibaux 54, Plevna 44
In the opening game for the 4C District boy’s tournament, No. 5 seeded Plevna gave No. 4 seeded Wibaux all they could handle. Wibaux opened the game with a 4-0 lead before Plevna stormed back, taking a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.
Through the second and third quarters, it was a tough fought, back-and-forth game, going into the fourth quarter tied at 34. The fourth quarter is where Wibaux pulled away, going on a 10-1 run to pull away and outscoring Plevna 20-10 in the quarter for the win.
Wibaux was led in scoring by Wyatt Ree’s 24 points. Kreed Eskew scored ten points; Birch Obrigewitch had seven; Trey Knight had five points; and Colter Bacon and Will Ree each had four points.
For Plevna, they were led in scoring by Gyme Tate who scored 14 points. Tate Poppe scored 12; Isaac Kelly scored eight; Tristan Buerkle and Jordan Paul each had four points and Nick Buerkle had two points.
Terry 56, Ekalaka 46
In the boy’s tournaments nightcap, No. 3 seeded Terry got out to an early lead over No. 6 seeded Ekalaka and never looked back. Terry’s biggest lead in the first half was 17 points and they led 30-18 at the half.
In the second half, Ekalaka would challenge Terry, getting the lead down to eight points, but they were unable to get any closer in the game.
Terry was led in scoring by Giacomo De Pietro’s 16 points followed by Landen Schilling’s 14 points. Leonardo Mogni and Luke Holden each scored ten points in the game and Logan Murr added six.
For Elakala, they were led in scoring by Caleb Frye’s 17 points. Chance Loehding and Wyatt Melton each scored seven points; Jace Pardee had four points; Ethan Frye had three points and Brayden Bucholz had two.
