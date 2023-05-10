Wibaux Teen

Bridger Llewellyn heads a steer during a National Team Roping event in Wickenburg, Ariz. on March 8. Llewellyn placed first along with his team roping partner Jaydon Warner of Congress, Ariz. The two young nationalists won $25,640 collectively, as well as saddles and belt buckles.

 Andersen C Bar C photo courtesy of National Team Roping

Those in the professional rodeo circuit better be on the lookout for up and coming roper Bridger Llewellyn, 14, of Wibaux who is already proving successful, competing in high-class roping events and winning tens of thousands of dollars in just four months.

In an interview last week, Llewellyn discussed his most recent successes and the sport he is passionately devoted to after he returned home earlier this week from spending the winter in Arizona.