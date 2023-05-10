Bridger Llewellyn heads a steer during a National Team Roping event in Wickenburg, Ariz. on March 8. Llewellyn placed first along with his team roping partner Jaydon Warner of Congress, Ariz. The two young nationalists won $25,640 collectively, as well as saddles and belt buckles.
Andersen C Bar C photo courtesy of National Team Roping
Those in the professional rodeo circuit better be on the lookout for up and coming roper Bridger Llewellyn, 14, of Wibaux who is already proving successful, competing in high-class roping events and winning tens of thousands of dollars in just four months.
In an interview last week, Llewellyn discussed his most recent successes and the sport he is passionately devoted to after he returned home earlier this week from spending the winter in Arizona.
According to Bridger’s mother Tiffany, they started spending winters in Arizona in 2019 in order to give him and his sister Alyssa, a sophomore in high school, the opportunity to train and compete in rodeos without battling Montana’s winter weather conditions.
“We haul all of our horses, we’ve bought property down there and we’ve been going there for four years so that the kids can get a leg up in rodeo and have a chance to practice throughout the winter when they wouldn’t have the opportunity otherwise here with the weather,” Tiffany said.
As a man of few words, Bridger explained what he enjoys most about spending time in Arizona competing in the rodeo circuit.
“I like going to jackpots,” he said.
Jackpot events are those for which the rodeo does not put up any purse — or prize money — rather all or part of the collected entry fees are divvied up amongst the winners.
“There are a bunch of jackpot ropings in the Wickenburg, (Ariz.) area, so the kids, they practice probably three days a week and then they go two to three days a week to these jackpots and compete against all levels,” Tiffany said.
Bridger’s winter rodeo season in Arizona consisted of numerous accomplishments, one of which was having his roping classification number rise in the rankings.
“They bumped his number up, which is an honor because that means that you’re getting noticed and you’re doing well,” Tiffany explained.
She added that Bridger essentially started learning how to rope since he was just six months old; an age at which he was not yet walking.
“He learned to walk with a rope in his hand,” Tiffany said. “He’s the kid that wakes up every day and he goes outside and ropes the dummy ... He’s put all the time and effort into it and when he steps out into that arena and he backs up into the box, it’s like he’s so comfortable and confident, but he’s not a cocky kid; he’s quiet and unassuming and it’s just so neat to have him step back there and just attack the sport with such finesse.”
As a 7th grader last year, Bridger competed in a national breakaway roping contest in Perry, Ga. where he ended 16th in the world out of 150 contestants.
“He’s setting the pace this year to make it to nationals in more than one event, so that’s pretty darn cool,” Tiffany said.
Not only was Bridger’s success measured by his climbing up the ranks and performing well, but also by how many events he took first place in and how much cash he brought home to Montana.
Collectively, Bridger won a total of about $63,000, two saddles and 12 belt buckles all in the course of four months competing.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I bought a couple of horses; a couple of (fixer-upper) pickups.”
“He’s trying to do a little investing back (into the sport), so he purchased a pretty good horse that he has to do some tuning up on and getting ready,” Tiffany added.
As Bridger continues to advance in his roping career, he will spend this summer participating in some more local events, such as the local Dawson Jackpot Association rodeos, some others in North Dakota and possibly nationals, should he qualify.
Since Bridger is only an 8th grade student, he said he is not sure at this time what he wants to do once he graduates high school and beyond, however he will continue to compete in rodeos as much as he can in an attempt to show the professionals he is coming to compete against them.
“We had people at the end of the season go ... ‘We keep hearing this name, Bridger Llewellyn, at all these ropings and he’s doing really good,’ and everybody was kind of like, ‘Who is this kid from Wibaux, Montana?’” Tiffany said.