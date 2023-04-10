There are plenty of opportunities for anyone looking to take in some local sports this week in Miles City.
Tomorrow, the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball and softball teams will both be in action in doubleheaders against Dawson Community College in Miles City.
The Pioneers baseball team will play at noon and 3 p.m. at Denton Field in Connors Stadium at the Denton Sports Complex; and the Pioneers softball team will be in action at noon and 2:30 p.m at MidRivers Field at Bender Park.
The MCC baseball and softball teams will both be in action over the weekend as well against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats and the Lake Region State College Royals. The baseball team at Denton Field and the softball team at MidRivers Field.
The Pioneers baseball team will play the Wildcats in a doubleheader Friday at 3 and 6 p.m. and the Royals at the same times on Saturday. The Pioneers softball team will play the Wildcats on Friday at noon and 2:30 p.m. and the Royals at the same time on Saturday.
The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team will also make their home debut this week, taking on Glasgow on Thursday at Bender Park. The Cowgirls game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Cowgirls softball team will also be in action tomorrow in Lewistown.
For those looking for a change of pace, the Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be in action this week as well. The CCDHS tennis teams will be taking on Glendive on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Miles City tennis courts located in the Denton Sports Complex.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be in action tomorrow in Gillette, WY, as well.
The CCDHS Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams will be in action this week as well, both on the road. The track and field teams will be competing in the Lockwood Invite tomorrow and at the Billings Invite on Saturday.