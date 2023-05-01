Watercraft inspection stations are open with the exception of Eureka.
All vehicles transporting any type of boat, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and rafts are required to stop at all inspection stations they encounter.
Watercraft inspection stations are Montana’s first line of defense to prevent the movement of AIS, which can have devastating impacts on Montana waterways.
So far this year there have been more than 2,400 watercraft inspected. Thirteen boats were found to be transporting invasive mussels of those inspected. Recently, a pontoon boat was intercepted at the Wibaux inspection station, which is operated by the Garfield Conservation District.
The boat had been purchased at auction in Wisconsin and was being transported to Idaho. Inspectors performed a decontamination, locked the boat to the trailer and notified Idaho to follow up.
Before transporting boat owners need to be aware of Montana’s inspection rules as well as should ensure their watercraft, trailers and gear are clean, drained and dry.
The rules include that all watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected prior to launching; all watercraft traveling west across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin must be inspected prior to launching; anyone transporting watercraft must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter; and all boaters are reminded to always clean drain and dry their boat, live wells, anchors, boots and gear when leaving the water.