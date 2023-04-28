Heading out on the road the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team got big conference wins over Bismarck State College in Bismarck, ND.
The Pioneers made quick work of the Mystics in Wednesday’s first game, 11-3; and beat the Mystics 6-1 in the closer.
With Wednesday’s wins the Pioneers are second in the MonDak Athletic Conference standings with a 15-3 conference record and are 28-5 overall. Dawson Community College currently leads the conference softball standings with a 19-1 record in conference play.
In the first game in Bismarck the Pioneers get going slowly, playing in their first conference road game of the season. The Mystics scored three in the top of the first and those were the only runs through the first four innings of the game.
After a scoreless top of the fifth by the Mystics the Pioneers exploded on offense with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. The Pioneers put up four more runs in the sixth after the Mystics again were held scoreless to run away with the 11-3 win.
In the fifth inning Pioneers’ second baseman Shannon Nelson (Livingston) got things going by reaching on a bunt and then shortstop Sierra John (Idaho Falls, ID) moved her to second with a single. Right fielder Cassidy Bagnell (Frenchtown) reached on an error, loading the bases, and then left fielder Liz Ybarra (Belgrade) hit a ball to left field that was misplayed by the Mystics, scoring all three runners. Center fielder Skylar Higgs (Livingston) was then walked followed by third baseman Megan Johnson (Preston, ID) hit a two-RBI double to push the Pioneers lead to 5-3. A double by dp Taylor Feller (Laurel) scored Johnson and then another RBI-double by catcher HaiLeigh Davis (Shepherd) scored Feller.
The game was ended in accordance to the eight-run rule in the sixth inning after the Pioneers put up four more.
In the circle Hazel Eaton pitched all six innings, giving up seven hits, three runs and striking out two. Four of the hits she gave up were all in the first inning.
The Pioneers were the first ones to strike in the day’s second game, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
John doubled to start the game followed by a single by Bagnell. Bagnell stole second base and while that happened John scored. Ybarra then grounded out, allowing Bagnell to score on a Mystics errant attempt to throw her out at third.
The Mystics would get on the board for their only run of the game in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored again until the sixth inning where the Pioneers scored two more and then two more in the seventh for good measure.
In the sixth third baseman Morgan Lampshire (Murray, UT) singled and then moved to second on a grounder from second baseman Mars Weaver (Rexburg, ID). John then scored Lampshire on an RBI-single before being advanced to second on a grounder by Bagnell. Ybarra hit an RBI-single to score John.
The seventh inning scored started with Johnson singling and Alexa Lewis (Bozeman) taking her place on the bags. Lewis advanced to second on a sacrifice by Feller and then Lampshire drove Lewis home with an RBI single. Lampshire moved to second on the attempted throw out at home. Weaver hit an RBI single to score Lampshire.
Peyton Whitehead (Joliet) pitched a complete seven innings in the circle for the pioneers, giving up four hits, one run and striking out 10.
The Pioneers were back in action this afternoon taking on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in Bottineau, ND.
The Pioneers will close out their regular season record with doubleheaders against Williston State College in Williston, ND on Saturday; and against Dawson Community College in Glendive Sunday. Game times for both doubleheaders are noon and 2:30 p.m.