The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team got their first win of 2023 over the weekend as they competed on the road in MonDak Athletic Conference play.
The Pioneers had a big win over the Lake Region State College Royals on Sunday, 66-45; and then lost a close battle to the Bismarck State College Mystics on Monday in Bismarck, 78-76. Both games were conference battles for the Pioneers.
With the weekend split, the Pioneers moved to 3-11 in MonDak play and 4-19 overall. The Pioneers are currently sixth in the conference.
After coming out of the gates slowly and falling behind 15-8, the Pioneers stormed back with a 14-0 run to take a 22-15 lead and a 26-19 lead into halftime. In the second half the Pioneers came out with a strong defensive effort and had timely three-point shooting to come away with the road win.
The Pioneers had three scorers in double figures led by Denzel Kabasele who neared a triple double with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Kabasele hit eight-of-17 from the field and three-of-seven attempts from long range.
Payton Kokot had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal; and Blessing Adesipe had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the game.
Off the bench David Gorianskii had seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as a big presence in the paint; Chazz Haws had three points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal; and Ben Datro had four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
As a team the Pioneers shot 37% from the field, 34% from three-point range and were eight-of-ten at the free throw line. On defense they held the Royals to just 29% from the field, 24% from three-point range and the Royals were 11-of-16 from the field.
The Pioneers were dominant on the glass, out rebounding the Royals 44-36 with a 13-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Pioneers had just 11 turnovers in the game while forcing 16 Royals turnovers.
The Royals were led in scoring by Mayson Brown who had 21 points on 50% shooting from the field.
Against the Mystics on Monday the Pioneers got off to another slow start trailing 42-31 at the half, but stormed back in the second half. The Pioneers outscored the Mystics 45-36 in the second half but their comeback fell just short.
Adesipe had a big double double for the Pioneers against the Mystics, scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The six-foot-six-inch forward added two assists and a steal in the game.
Kabasele had another strong game for the Pioneers as well, scoring 25 points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing three assists and snagging four steals.
Kokot had 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal; Datro had six points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal; Ethan Venema had four points, five rebounds and a block; and Gorianskii had three points and three rebounds off the bench.
As a team the Pioneers shot well, hitting 47.3% of their field goal attempts and 47.8% from three-point range. The Pioneers struggled at the free throw line, hitting 13-of-22 free throws. The Royals shot 47.5% from the field, 40% from three-point range and hit 10-of-12 free throw attempts.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to the MonDak No. 2 seeded North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats. Tipoff for the conference action is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Wahpeton, ND.