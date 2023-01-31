The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team got their first win of 2023 over the weekend as they competed on the road in MonDak Athletic Conference play.

The Pioneers had a big win over the Lake Region State College Royals on Sunday, 66-45; and then lost a close battle to the Bismarck State College Mystics on Monday in Bismarck, 78-76. Both games were conference battles for the Pioneers.

