mcc baseball

Pioneers outfielder Thomas O’Connell with a hit during their spring break play in Tucson, AZ.

 Submitted

The Pioneers baseball team from Miles Community College finished out their spring play strong in Tucson, AZ.

The Pioneers edged out Central Lakes College-Brainerd, 7-6; fell to Madison College, 12-1; bounced back with a win over Minnesota North College-Rainey River, 14-4; blew out Rainey River, 18-1; and then beat Pima Community College, 6-2.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)