The Pioneers baseball team from Miles Community College finished out their spring play strong in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers edged out Central Lakes College-Brainerd, 7-6; fell to Madison College, 12-1; bounced back with a win over Minnesota North College-Rainey River, 14-4; blew out Rainey River, 18-1; and then beat Pima Community College, 6-2.
With the spring games in the books, the Pioneers are 13-7 over their non-conference schedule. The Pioneers finished their spring play in Tucson, 12-4.
The Pioneers will now look to start their MonDak Athletic Conference schedule with a home and home doubleheader March 25-26. The doubleheader on the 25th will be in Miles City with games at 1 and 4 p.m.; and the games on the 26th will be in Bismarck, ND, at noon and 3 p.m.
Pioneers 7, Central Lakes 6Four runs in the sixth inning helped the Pioneers’ comeback in a close battle against Central lakers College-Brainerd on Saturday morning. The Pioneers trailed 5-4 through five innings but broke away for the win.
The Pioneers got a hit from eight different batters in the game.
On the mound, Jacob Walker got the win pitching a complete seven innings while striking out eight.
Madison 12, Pioneers 1A disaster of an eighth inning said good night to any chance the Pioneers had of making a comeback in Saturday’s nightcap.
At the plate second baseman Dalton Martin went two-for-three with an RBI. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Pioneers 14, Minnesota North 4The Pioneers bounced back from Saturday’s tough loss with a big win over Minnesota North College-Rainy River on Sunday. The Pioneers shook off the rust in the first inning and exploded for six runs in the second to take a commanding 7-1 lead into the third.
After Minnesota started to pick up a little momentum with a couple of runs in the third the Pioneers shut the door on them with another five runs in the fourth to lead 12-4. The Pioneers added another two runs in the fifth for the win.
Designated hitter Takumi Kimoto went three-for-four with an RBI to lead the Pioneers at the plate. Michael Ohlin and Spencer Searcey got in on the action with two hits in the game and six other Pioneers had a hit.
Bo Hays got the nod on the mound in the game and pitched a strong five-innings, giving up four hits, four runs and striking out three.
Pioneers 18, Minnestoa North 1Not missing a beat, the Pioneers picked up where they left off in their nightcap against Minnesota, blowing them out 18-1. The Pioneers scored 12 runs in the top of the first, leaving no question about the outcome of Sunday night’s game. The Pioneers would add another six runs to take an 18-run lead before Minnesota would score their one run.
The Pioneers did their damage on just six hits in the game. Wyatt Searcey was two-for four to lead the way and five others had a hit in the game.
On the mound Jack Corriveau pitched a complete one-hitter, striking out eight batters.
Pioneers 6, Pima 2On the final day of the Pioneers’ spring break trip they got a good win over Pima Community College.
On the mound Jeremy Gee and Cameron Murphy combined to pitch a three-hitter with nine total strike outs. Gee pitched five innings giving up three hits, two runs and striking out six; and Murphy pitched the final two innings with no hits or runs and striking out three.
The Pioneers had eight hits in the game.