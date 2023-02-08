Registration is currently open for Spring Travel Soccer as well as 2023 Spring Development Soccer in Miles City.
Development soccer registration is open to kids with birth years in 2011 (under 12 team) through 2018 (under five team) for $50 a child.
Spring Travel Soccer is open for kids born in 2011 for the under 12 team through kids born in 2014 for the under nine team. The cost is $100 per child to register.
This age group will be competing in the Montana Showcase June 17-18 with the location to be determined. For Academy signups contact Tyler Kings at 406-853-4124.
Registration for the competitive team is open for children born in 2004 for the under 19 team through children born in 2010 for the under 13 team. The cost is $150 per child for the competitive team. The competitive team will be competing in the Montana Cup June 9-11.