Sign ups for the Miles City Youth Softball Association is still open.
There are four different age groups available for the Miles City Youth Softball Association: 5-6-year-old tee-ball; 7-9-year-old coach pitch; 10-12-year-old; and 13-14-year-old.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sign ups for the Miles City Youth Softball Association is still open.
There are four different age groups available for the Miles City Youth Softball Association: 5-6-year-old tee-ball; 7-9-year-old coach pitch; 10-12-year-old; and 13-14-year-old.
Registration for the softball association is $50 plus a $30 refundable jersey deposit for all leagues other than tee-ball.
There will be a $15 late registration fee for those that register after tomorrow.
Along with the registration forms including the signed liability waiver at the bottom of the form, applicants must also include a copy of their birth certificate and the registration fee.
Registration forms must be turned in by tomorrow to either Echo Venn at Dave Smith Realty located at 2907 Wilson St.; Ashten Burman at Studio Ten located at 1600 Main St.; or Jaci Robinson at Mystik Salon located at 616 Main St.