Signups for Miles City NFL Flag Football will be open until Sunday.
The season will run from April 3-30.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Signups for Miles City NFL Flag Football will be open until Sunday.
The season will run from April 3-30.
The cost to participate is $100 and the players get to keep their NFL team reversible jerseys they are given for the league.
Miles City NFL Flag Football is meant to teach children the basic fundamentals of throwing, running and catching the football. There is no blocking in the league and teams are geared towards offering kids the most playing time possible.
Coaches and officials that take part in Miles City NFL Flag Football take a required NFL approved training so that they understand the rules of the game.
For more information call 406-853-1058.