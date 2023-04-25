Sign-ups open for Miles City Summer Basketball Camp By Star Staff Apr 25, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sign-ups for the Miles City Summer Basketball Class high school tournament are now open and the deadline is June 6.The tournament will be June 10-11 at the Miles Community College (MCC) Centra and the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) gymnasium.The cost for the tournament is $250 per team for the boys varsity tournament with five games guaranteed; and $150 per team for the boys junior varsity tournament with three games guaranteed.For more information contact MCC men’s basketball Head Coach Chase Tait at 406-250-1403 or taitc@milescc.edu; or CCDHS boy’s basketball Head Coach Joel Larson at 406-951-2050 or joel@milescityinsure.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miles Community College Miles City Summer Basketball Camp Custer County District High School Basketball Chase Tait Sports Games And Toys Trade Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.