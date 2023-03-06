Sign-ups are starting for the Miles City School District fifth and sixth grade girls volleyball program.
Students interested in playing fifth and sixth grade volleyball need to bring a completed and signed parental permit form and their participation fee to the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) gym at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, March 13.
There will also be a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the CCDHS multipurpose room for anyone interested in coaching in the Miles City School District fifth and sixth grade girls’ volleyball program.
All volunteer coaches must submit to a background check at a cost of $15 which must be completed before games begin, and complete an online concussion management course prior to any contact with kids. This free course will be explained the night of the coaches meeting.
Players and coaches will participate in a two-night mini-camp where skills will be taught and demonstrated before the teams are selected. The mini-camp will be March 13-14 and the teams will be selected after the second night of the mini-camp.
The rules and expectations of the program will also be addressed prior to each team’s first match.
Participation in the volleyball program is $50 and checks can be made out to CCDHS.