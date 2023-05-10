After a hard-fought weekend the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team’s season came to an end Sunday with a loss to Dawson Community College in the Region XIII Championship in Glendive.

The Pioneers were edged by Dawson in a hard fought championship game, 6-4. The Pioneers fell to Dawson in the semifinals on Friday, 9-8 and then topped Dakota County Technical College Saturday in a loser-out game, 14-2.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com