After a hard-fought weekend the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team’s season came to an end Sunday with a loss to Dawson Community College in the Region XIII Championship in Glendive.
The Pioneers were edged by Dawson in a hard fought championship game, 6-4. The Pioneers fell to Dawson in the semifinals on Friday, 9-8 and then topped Dakota County Technical College Saturday in a loser-out game, 14-2.
The Pioneers season ended with a 20-4 record in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 35-8 overall.
The championship game was a low-scoring affair for both teams. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings and 2-2 heading into the fifth inning. Dawson would take the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth followed by two runs by the Pioneers in the top of the sixth. Dawson scored another run in the sixth, sending the game into the seventh with Dawson up 6-4.
In the seventh inning the Pioneers weren’t able to score, ending the game.
Madi Henry pitched a complete game for the Pioneers, giving up seven hits, six runs and striking out five.
In their big win against Dakota County Technical College to stay alive in the playoffs the Pioneers had it going on offense.
The bats of the Pioneers were humming, connecting on 17 hits in just four innings. The big scoring for the Pioneers came from six runs in the third and six in the fourth.
Peyton Whitehead pitched the full five innings for the Pioneers in the game, giving up just five hits, two runs and striking out six.