Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman took second over the weekend at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, TX.
Newman, 25, took second place in round two of the rodeo scoring 91 points on Cover Girl. He earned $2,503 for the finish and then another $190 for a seventh-place finish in round one on Roustabout.
On the young 2023 season Newman is No. 5 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) RAM Saddle Bronc Riding World Standings with $21,036 in season earnings.
Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, SD) is currently the leading saddle bronc rider with $28,712.51; Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) is second with $26,309.01; Brody Wells (Powell, WY) is in third with $23,194.06; and Jacobs Crawley (Stephenville, TX) is in fourth with $21,551.67.
Newman finished the 2022 season in fifth place in the world standings with $320,474 in season earnings. Newman spent most of last year in first place, also setting a PRCA record for saddle bronc season earnings before the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
At the NFR Newman finished No. 11 with $67,283 in earnings. Newman has qualified for two NFR’s, last year’s and the year before.