Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman competed over the weekend at the MSU-Northern Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Extreme Bares & Broncs Challenge in Havre.
Newman took seventh at the rodeo with an 80-point ride, earning $549.
Ben Anderson took first with an 89-point ride on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, earning $3,863; Jayco Roper took second with an 88.5-point ride, earning $2,962; Cole Rainer took third with 88 points, earning $2,189; Keenan Hayes took fourth with an 87.5-point ride, earning $1,417; Jacob Raine took fifth with 87 points, earning $901; and Cooper Cooke finished sixth with an 85-point ride, earning $644.
Newman currently sits in the No. 1 spot in the PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Standings with $95,382 in season earnings.
Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) is No. 2 with $90,147.86 in earnings; Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, AB) is No. 3 with $65,170.18 in earnings; Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, MT) is No. 4 with $51, 325.53 in earnings; and Anderson (Eckville, AB) is No. 5 with $48,067.91 in earnings.
Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged wasn’t in action over the weekend.
Meged is currently ranked No. 12 in the PRCA Tie-down Roping World Standings with $25,082.69 in season earnings.
Riley Webb (Denton, TX) is currently ranked No. 1 in the tie-down roping standings with $98,486.78 in season earnings; Hunter Herrin (Apache, OK) is No. 2 with $55,029.23 in season earnings; Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, TX) is No. 3 with $40,898.10 in season earnings; Shad Mayfield (Clovis, NM) is No. 4 with $39,376.31 in season earnings; and Tuf Cooper (Decatur, TX) is No. 4 with $37,323.79 in season earnings.