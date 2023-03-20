Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman’s finals win at RODEOHOUSTON sky rocketed him back to the top of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Standings.

Newman capped a strong rodeo in Houston, TX, with a first-place finished in the finals. Newman scored a 90-point ride on Womanizer, earning $50,000 for the finish and jumping back into the top spot in the world.

