Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman’s finals win at RODEOHOUSTON sky rocketed him back to the top of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Standings.
Newman capped a strong rodeo in Houston, TX, with a first-place finished in the finals. Newman scored a 90-point ride on Womanizer, earning $50,000 for the finish and jumping back into the top spot in the world.
In round one of RODEOHOUSTON Newman finished sixth, earning $250; in round two he had a first-place ride of 88.5 points on Vintage Villan, earning $3,000; in round three Newman finished first with an 84.5-point ride on Scandal, earning $2,500; and in round four he finished third with an 84.5-point ride on Target Practice, earning $1,000.
In total, Newman earned $58,750 in Houston.
Newman also got a first-place finish at the 94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia, FL. Newman finished first with an 86.5-point ride on High River, earning $4,343.
On the year Newman has $98,450 in earnings, placing him in the top spot of the PRCA Saddle Bronc World Standings.
Stetson Wright (Milford, UT) is in second with $71,809.01 in earnings; Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, AB) is in third with $55,370.62; Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, MT) is in fourth with $49,283.28 in earnings; and Kade Bruno (Challis, ID) is in fifth with $37,686.42 in earnings.
