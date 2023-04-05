Sacred Heart to hold Springfest Spirit Sprint Star Staff Apr 5, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 5K or two miles walk/kids run will be hosted by Sacred Heart School on April 23.All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Sacred Heart School’s locker room project.The cost to participate is $30 per participant, with a discount for families of five or more. The price includes a shirt from Stitching 4U.You can register at springfestsprint.itemorder.com/shop/product/30784964/ and order your shirt at springfestsprint.itemorder.com/shop/home/.Fill in the info, and you will be registered. The shirt cost is the fee for participating.For more information contact Heather Altenhofen at 406-860-2525. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sacred Heart School Springfest Spirit Sprint Miles City The Economy Trade Finance Christianity Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.