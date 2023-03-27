The Ryan Watts Memorial Scratch Doubles Bowling Tournament will be played this weekend at Recreation Lanes bowling alley in Miles City.
The tournament will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. Recreation Lanes is located at 115 S. 7th St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Ryan Watts Memorial Scratch Doubles Bowling Tournament will be played this weekend at Recreation Lanes bowling alley in Miles City.
The tournament will be from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. Recreation Lanes is located at 115 S. 7th St.
There will be a limit of 32 teams for the scratch double tournament with a max handicap of 375 as of Jan. 1 per team.
The cost is $60 per team and the top 25% of teams will receive awards. There will also be door prizes and a 50/50.
The tournament will have a three-game qualifier, with the top-16 teams advancing to a seeded single elimination bracket. Throughout the qualifiers there will be team brackets and high game brackets being run.
According to a post for the tournament, this is a highly competitive tournament that is intended to be played in the character of Ryan “Ryno” Watts.