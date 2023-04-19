Registration for Wreaths Across America’s annual Stem to Stone Races is open for both its virtual race and the annual live race July 29.
For each race registration a veteran’s wreath is sponsored and will honor a hero on National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16.
According to a press release, the virtual and in-person options allow participants to join in from anywhere while helping sponsor veterans’ wreaths for the participating location of their choosing. The live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls, Maine, on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes.
Early registration is currently available and open until July 1. From July 1 through race day prices will be increased.
Race options for registration include: one miles kids fun run (in-person only) for $17; a 5K In-person run for $45; a 5K virtual run for $45; a 10K In-person run for $50; and a 10K Virtual run for $50.
“This our fifth year holding these races, and to date we’ve been really happy with the turnout, not only in Maine but across the country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, WAA in a press release. “The Stem to Stone Race is a great way to stay active, be healthy, get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We encourage everyone to get involved either virtually or in-person, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”
A fresh balsam veteran’s wreath is sponsored for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day for every race registration. You can personalize your efforts by designating a local Sponsorship Group or Participating Location you would like your sponsored wreath allocated to during the registration process. Just have the location or group ID available during checkout.
These races serve to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s yearlong mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that served, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom.