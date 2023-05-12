Region XIII baseball tournament postponed to Sunday By DERRICK CALHOUN Star Staff Writer May 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Region XIII Baseball Tournament that is being hosted by the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers baseball team will be postponed another day.The tournament will now be Sunday and Monday with an if-necessary championship game Tuesday at Denton Field in Connors Stadium in Miles City.The tournament is being postponed due to the threat of rain in the area.The Pioneers will still open the tournament as the No, 1 seed, taking on No. 2 seeded Williston State at noon Sunday.The first game of the day will be No. 2 seeded Bismarck State College against No. 3 seeded Dakota County Technical College at 9 a.m.The double elimination tournament will conclude on Monday unless an if-necessary championship game is needed to be played Tuesday.No passes will be honored as this is a regional event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.