Ramsey Pryor pic

Ramsey Pryor won the 12-13 year girls category at the state Elk’s Hoop Shoot and will now be competing at the regional Elk’s Hoop Shoot in Rapid City, SD.

 Submitted

Local eight grader Ramsey Pryor will represent Montana at the Northwest Central Region 2 Elk’s Hoop Shoot Semi-final that will be held in Rapid City, SD, March 11.

Pryor is a student at Washington Middle School in Miles City and is the daughter of Kyle and Tiffany Pryor. She won the 12-13 year old girls category at the state Elk’s Hoop Shoot in Livingston earlier this month.