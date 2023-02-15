Local eight grader Ramsey Pryor will represent Montana at the Northwest Central Region 2 Elk’s Hoop Shoot Semi-final that will be held in Rapid City, SD, March 11.
Pryor is a student at Washington Middle School in Miles City and is the daughter of Kyle and Tiffany Pryor. She won the 12-13 year old girls category at the state Elk’s Hoop Shoot in Livingston earlier this month.
A win in Rapid City would send Pryor to the 2023 National Finals in Chicago, IL, that will be held in April.
Pryor won the Miles City Elk’s Lodge 537 Hoop shoot in December. The Miles City lodge then sponsored Pryor to attend the district competition in Glendive and then the state competition. The state Elk’s organization will now sponsor Pryor at the regional competition.
Justin Strub, local hoop shoot coordinator for Lodge 537, has been working hard to breathe new life into the program and hopes Pryor’s success will keep momentum building.
“It’s very exciting to have one of our local winners competing and winning these contests,” Strub said in a press release. “I hope Ramsey wins the whole thing.”