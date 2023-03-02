The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team’s hard-fought season came to an end last night with their loss to the Williston State College Tetons in the Region XIII quarterfinals.
The Pioneers fell to the Tetons 88-74 at the MCC Centra.
A second half barrage by the Tetons blew open a game that was close at the half, pushing the game out of reach for the Pioneers.
Turnovers and three-point shooting proved to be the difference in the game as the Tetons had 10 fewer turnovers than the Pioneers leading to eight more shots in the game as well as hit eight more three-pointers in the game.
Depth was also a factor in the game, as the short-handed Pioneers only played five players in the game while the Tetons had six players play at least 15 minutes in the game and another five players see time on the court.
As a team, the Pioneers shot 44.6% from the field, 28.6% from three-point range and were 10-of-11 from the free throw line. The Tetons hit 42.5% of their shots, 37.8% of their three-point attempts and were 12-of-14 at the free throw line.
Blessing Adesipe closed out his season strong, leading the Pioneers with a 25-point, 15-rebound double double. The six-foot-six-inch sophomore added four assists, three steals and a block in the game.
David Gorianskii scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds; Ethan Venema had a 12-points, 10-rebound double double; Payton Kokot had 12 points and five rebounds; and Ben Datro had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Tetons were led in scoring by Abiodun Adedo with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Shaheed Muhammad had 20 points; Wilson Rankin had 18 points and Moses Gordon had 11 points and 16 rebounds.
With the loss the Pioneers season comes to an end. It was a season full of injuries for the Pioneers, that saw them play the majority of the season second half down to five or six players.
