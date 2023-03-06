Shooting woes and free throw disparity led the Pioneers women’s basketball team from Miles Community College to a loss on Saturday at the hands of the Williston State College Tetons in the Region XIII semifinals.
The Pioneers fell to the Tetons 57-46 in Wahpeton, ND.
With the loss, the Pioneers season came to an end. They finished the season with a record of 13-19.
The game was close throughout the first three quarters, with the Pioneers trailing 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Pioneers were outscored 25-15, aided by the free throw shooting of the Tetons.
The free throw disparity was the true difference in the game; with the Tetons going 19-of-27 to the Pioneers hitting seven-of-nine attempts, a 12-point difference at the line.
India Blyth led the Pioneers in scoring in the game with 14 points. Jessica Tomkins added another double double to her season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Tetons, Canzas Hisbadhorse led the team in scoring with 14 points off the bench on an efficient six-of-eight shooting from the field. Kylee Old Elk added 11 points while going eight-for-eight from the free throw line; and Elizabeth Field scored 11 points on 50% shooting and going five-of-eight at the line.
Both teams struggled offensively in the game. The Pioneers shot 27% from the field and hit five-of-22 three-point attempts while the Tetons shot 31% from the field and were two-of-11 from long range.
With their win, the Tetons advanced to the Region XIII championship game that was held yesterday against North Dakota State College of Science. The Tetons fell 71-63 in their game on Sunday.
