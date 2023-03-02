The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team came up big yesterday, upsetting Bismarck State College on the road in the Region XIII playoffs quarterfinals.

The No. 6 seeded Pioneers topped the No. 3 seeded Mystics 60-55 in Bismarck, ND. With the win, the Pioneers advance to the Region XIII playoffs semifinals that will be played on Saturday in Wahpeton, ND.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)