The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team came up big yesterday, upsetting Bismarck State College on the road in the Region XIII playoffs quarterfinals.
The No. 6 seeded Pioneers topped the No. 3 seeded Mystics 60-55 in Bismarck, ND. With the win, the Pioneers advance to the Region XIII playoffs semifinals that will be played on Saturday in Wahpeton, ND.
Against Bismarck, the Pioneers trailed through the first two quarters but always stayed within striking distance. In the third quarter the Pioneers held the Mystics to just eight points, jumping ahead by five, before keeping the pressure on in the fourth and coming away with a huge win.
Jessica Tomkins continued her strong play to end the regular season with a 17-point, 11-rebound outing to lead the way for the Pioneers. The six-foot-two-inch freshman added four assists, three blocks and a steal in the game. She shot 50% from the field in the game and hit seven-of-eight free-throw attempts.
Becky Melcher scored 16 points in the game while hitting four-of-11 three-point attempts; Angelina Dimasi had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists on seven-of-nine shooting; and Julia Paoletta had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
As a team, the Pioneers shot 40% from the field, 22.2% from three and were 12-of-21 at the free throw line. Their lockdown defense held the Mystics to just 27% shooting from the field and an ice cold 9.5% from three-point range.
The Mystics were led in scoring by Ashton Kinnebrew with 17 points and Katherine Fox with a 15-point, 11-rebound double double. Sydney Gustavsson added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Mystics only played seven players in the game and got no points from their bench.
