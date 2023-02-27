The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team closed out their regular season with a hard-fought double overtime win yesterday against Dawson Community College in Glendive.
The Pioneers topped Dawson 80-76 in double overtime.
With the win, the Pioneers finished their regular season with a 9-12 MonDak Athletic Conference record and a 12-18 record overall. The Pioneers ended their regular season winning five of their last six games, all conference games.
On Sunday, the Pioneers and Buccaneers traded blows back and forth. The Pioneers had a small lead at the half and the Buccaneers evened things up after three. In the fourth it was a low-scoring, back-and-forth quarter that ended in a tie, sending the game to overtime.
The first overtime was a defensive battle with both teams only scoring four points, sending the game to a second overtime. The Pioneers had the edge in the second overtime, outscoring Dawson 15-11 for the win.
Jessica Tomkins continued her run of strong play to end the season with another huge double double against Dawson. The six-foot-two-inch forward had 23 points and 16 rebounds in the game, including six offensive rebounds. Tomkins scored on eight-of-17 shots from the field and seven-of-eight at the free throw line.
Over the last six games, Tomkins has averaged 23 points and 14 rebounds, including 5.5 offensive rebounds per game.
Becky Melcher had 17 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 50% from the field; and India Blyth had 13 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Julia Paoletta had six points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals; and off the bench Tyann Graham had eight points, two rebounds and an assist; and Brae Eneboe had seven points and three rebounds.
Dawson was led in scoring by Sabira Ahayeva who had 26 points and 12 rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting. Hailee Brandon had 20 points, five rebounds, two assists a steal and a block; and Shannon Burton had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
With the regular season over, the Pioneers will now look to the MonDak Athletic Conference tournament.
The Pioneers will open their Region XIII Playoffs on Wednesday when they travel to Bismarck to take on the Bismarck State College Mystics. Tipoff for the conference tournament action is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)