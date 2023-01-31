The Pioneers women’s basketball team had a good run over the weekend, playing competitive MonDak Athletic Conference action en route to a 1-1 road weekend.

The Pioneers topped the Lake Region State College Royals in Devil’s Lake on Sunday, 63-60; and fell in a tough battle on Monday to the Bismarck State College Mystics, 73-63.

