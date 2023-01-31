The Pioneers women’s basketball team had a good run over the weekend, playing competitive MonDak Athletic Conference action en route to a 1-1 road weekend.
The Pioneers topped the Lake Region State College Royals in Devil’s Lake on Sunday, 63-60; and fell in a tough battle on Monday to the Bismarck State College Mystics, 73-63.
After the weekend’s split, the Pioneers record moved to 4-9 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 7-15 overall. The Pioneers are currently No. 6 in the conference.
Against the Royals, the Pioneers came out swinging, jumping out to an early lead and leading 35-21 at halftime. The Royals battled back in the second half to close the gap, but the Pioneers were able to hold on for the conference win.
The Pioneers were led by Becky Melcher who scored 22 points; and a monster 18-point, 18-rebound night from Jessica Tomkins. Melcher added two rebounds, an assist and a steal; and Tomkins had four assists and a block. Tomkins was particular potent on the offensive glass for the Pioneers, grabbing seven.
Julia Paoletta had seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals; India Blyth had four points, five rebounds and three assists; Angelina Dimasi had two points, four rebounds and an assist; and off the bench Ella Paleaae-Cook had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
As a team the Pioneers shot 35.5% from the field, 28.6% from three-point range, and hit 13-of-18 from the free throw line. The Pioneers defense held the Royals to 29.7% from the field, 29.2% from three-point range and hit 15-of-19 from the free throw line.
The Royals were led by Tiziana Huici with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in the game.
Blyth had a huge scoring night against the Mystics, putting up 30 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting from the field, and a hot shooting eight-of-12 from three-point range.
Tomkins had 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist; Melcher had nine points, two rebounds an assist and a steal; Paoletta had five points, two assists and a rebound; Dimasi had four points and two rebounds; and Paleaae-Cook had two points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.
The Pioneers shot 42.9% from the field, 42.3% from three, and hit four-of-seven free throws in the game. The Mystics hit 41.5% from the field, 17.6% from three-point range, and were 16-of-23 from the free throw line.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to the MonDak No. 2 seeded North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats. Tipoff for the conference action is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Wahpeton, ND.