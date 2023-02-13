MCC womens basketball

Julia Paoletta in shooting form for the Pioneers during their win over the Lumberjacks of Dakota College at Bottineau Sunday in Miles City. Paoletta had 10 points and four assists in the game.

 Sharon Moore

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team outlasted the short-handed Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in overtime on Sunday at the Centra, 74-61.

With the win, the Pioneers moved to 6-11 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 9-17 overall.

