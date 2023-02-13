The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball team outlasted the short-handed Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in overtime on Sunday at the Centra, 74-61.
With the win, the Pioneers moved to 6-11 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 9-17 overall.
A buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation by Pioneer Tyann Graham sent the game to overtime. Overtime was all Pioneers, as they took advantage of the Lumberjacks only have five players suited up to outlast them. The Pioneers dominated the Lumberjacks 16-3 in overtime as the Lumberjacks had run out of gas.
Pioneers forward Jessica Tomkins had another strong game, scoring 22 points and grabbing 17 rebounds for a huge double double.
Julia Paoletta was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 10 points to go with her four assists. India Blyth added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Pioneers.
The Lumberjacks were led by Koylynn Gulliford’s 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they will host the Lake Region State College Royals at the Centra. The MonDak action is scheduled to tipoff at 1 p.m.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)