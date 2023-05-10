The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers volleyball team added two signees for their 2023 season and the Pioneers women’s basketball team has added one.
The Pioneers volleyball team will be adding Jayda Southworth and Skyla Pierson and the women’s basketball team added Kora LaBrie.
Southworth is a five-foot-nine-inch outside hitter from Winifred High School that was a two-time Class C All-State performer that averaged 10 kills, two blocks, 12 digs, and 1.5 aces per game this past year. She was also an all-state basketball and track athlete. She will be majoring in Graphic Design and Business Technology at MCC.
“I chose MCC to continue playing the sport I love,” Southworth said on why she chose MCC in a press release. “I am also continuing my passion for graphic design and business. I can’t wait to play for a coach with high expectations and teammates that will push me both athletically and academically.”
Pierson is a five-foot-10-inch middle/outside hitter from Powell County that was a two-time 1st team All-Conference and all-state selection. She is a two-time letter winner in basketball, three years in softball, and four years in volleyball. She totaled 239 kills, 37 blocks, 248 digs, and 48 aces. Pierson will be majoring in Fish and Wildlife Biology at MCC.
“On my first visit I fell in love with the welcoming atmosphere created at MCC,” Pierson said in a press release. “Everyone made me feel included and part of the family, before I had even made a final decision.”
LaBrie is a five-foot-two-inch guard from the Class C State Champion North Country Mavericks. LaBrie averaged six points, three assists and three steals per game for the Mavericks. In 2021 the Mavericks finished second in the state tournament and in 2022 they finished third. LaBrie was 1st team All-Conference and all-state as a senior and 1st team All-Conference as a junior. She was also 2nd-team All-Conference as a libero on the Maverick volleyball team. She will major in Allied Health at MCC.
“I chose to go to MCC because I get to continue playing basketball, it has an Allied Health program, and I wanted to attend a smaller school,” LaBrie said in a press release.