In dominant fashion, the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team came away with two shutout wins yesterday at their spring tournament in Tucson, AZ.

The Pioneers topped Rochester Community and Technical College 9-0 in yesterday’s first game, and then shutout Bethany Lutheran College’s JV team in the nightcap, 7-0.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)