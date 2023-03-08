In dominant fashion, the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team came away with two shutout wins yesterday at their spring tournament in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers topped Rochester Community and Technical College 9-0 in yesterday’s first game, and then shutout Bethany Lutheran College’s JV team in the nightcap, 7-0.
With the wins, the Pioneers record moved to 7-2 on the season.
The Pioneers were back in action in another doubleheader today. They took on Minnesota North College-Rainey River at 1:30 p.m and then will take on Williston State College at 6 p.m. The scores for today’s games were unavailable at press time.
The Pioneers will play again on Friday in a doubleheader against Minnesota North College-Vermillion at 9 a.m. and against Williston State College at 11 a.m.
Pioneers 9, Rochester 0The Pioneers started slowly but kept rolling in their shutout win over Rochester Community and Technical College yesterday in Tucson. The Pioneers were up to an 8-0 lead through four innings and then capped their lead at 9-0 in the fifth.
Right fielder Cassidy Bagnell scored first and in the high-scoring second Shannon Nelson, HaiLeigh Davis and Sierra John each scored. Megan Johnson scored in the third. In the fourth Davis and John each scored, and Davis scored again in the fifth.
In the circle, Hazel Eaton pitched five strong innings, giving up just two hits while striking out four.
Pioneers 7, Bethany Lutheran 0In the nightcap, the Pioneers jumped out early with a three-run first inning. The scoring got started by John being hit by a pitch and then scoring on an RBI-triple by Bagnell. Liz Ybarra followed that up with an RBI-single that scored Bagnell. Skylar Higgs hit another single, putting runners on first and second base. Both stole a base, moving two runners into scoring position, and then an error scored Ybarra.
In the second, the Pioneers put up their final three runs, with Davis reaching on a single and John driving her home with an RBI-triple. John then scored on a passed ball and Ybarra reached on a single. Johnson singled to put runners on first and third and then Eaton hit an RBI-single to score Ybarra.
Peyton Whitehead pitched a one-hitter in the circle for the Pioneers, adding to her already impressive resume for the season following a no-hitter this weekend. Whitehead gave up one hit, no runs and struck out seven batters.
