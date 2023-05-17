The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team has five players that earned MonDak All-Conference honors from the 2022-23 season.
The Pioneers finished the year 35-8, falling in the Region XIII Championship game. This was the most wins in a single season by the team since the program started in 2019.
Pitcher Peyton Whitehead (Joliet), shortstop Sierra John (Idaho Falls, ID), pitcher and first baseman Hazel Eaton (Belgrade), left fielder Liz Ybarra (Belgrade) and centerfielder Skylar Higgs (Livingston) earned the all-conference honors.
Whitehead earned an 11-4 record in the circle this year with 21 appearances. On the year she had a 3.41 earned run average in 92 innings pitched along with 84 strike outs. She allowed just 88 hits and only gave up 43 walks.
John had a .393 batting average on the season, going 46-117 on the year. She had seven doubles, seven triples and six home runs at the plate. She also boasted a .952 fielding percentage on 64 attempts.
Eaton had a team-leading .532 batting average with eight doubles, a triple, and a team-high 11 home runs to go with 49 RBIs. She had a .989 slugging percentage. In the circle she had a 6-2 record with a 6.25 ERA. In 28 innings pitched, Eaton gave up 43 hits, walking 16 and struck out 16.
Ybarra had a solid .357 batting average with eight doubles, two triples and 44 RBIs. She had a .966 fielding percentage in left field.
Higgs had a .405 batting average with 11 doubles, five triples and six home runs. She had a team-high 51 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. On defense she had a .975 batting average.