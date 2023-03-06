MCC softball

Peyton Whitehead threw the first ever no-hitter during Saturday’s 11-0 game against Minnesota North College-Vermillion.

 MCC photo

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team went 2-1 over the weekend, continuing the strong play they opened the season with.

The Pioneers were dominant against Minnesota North College-Vermillion on Saturday, winning 11-0 and 23-1 in the doubleheader; and then fell to Dakota Wesleyan University’s JV on Sunday, 11-8.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)