The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team went 2-1 over the weekend, continuing the strong play they opened the season with.
The Pioneers were dominant against Minnesota North College-Vermillion on Saturday, winning 11-0 and 23-1 in the doubleheader; and then fell to Dakota Wesleyan University’s JV on Sunday, 11-8.
After this weekend’s split, the Pioneers softball team is now 5-2 on the season.
The Pioneers will be back in action tomorrow against Rochester Community and Technical College at 3:30 p.m. in Tucson.
The Pioneers got going right out of the gate in their first game against Minnesota North College-Vermillion on Saturday. They scored four in the first and took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning. The Pioneers pushed the game out of reach with a six-run fifth inning.
Peyton Whitehead threw the first ever no-hitter in the program's history during the game.
The Pioneers made it clear from the start against Minnesota on Sunday that this game was theirs. They were located in on defense and had their bats going, scoring at least two runs in each inning. The game was put away by the second inning where the Pioneers bombarded their opponent with nine runs.
Second baseman Shannon Nelson led the way at the plate for the Pioneers, going two-for-five including a home run and four RBIs. Catcher Isabelle Adams also had four RBIs during her two-for-two outing.
Shortstop Sierra John, HaiLeigh Davis, Liz Ybarra, Alex Lewis, Skylar Higgs and Morgan Lampshire each had hits in the game.
In the circle, Alex Carr pitched a complete five-inning game while giving up just three hits, one run, and striking out five.
Dakota Wesleyan 11, MCC 8
A six-run fifth inning pushed Dakota Wesleyan’s lead to 10-2 over the Pioneers. Despite a hard-fought comeback attempt though, the Pioneers weren’t able to climb completely out of the hole, falling in a close game.
Ybarra had a strong game at bat for the pioneers, going three-for-four with two RBIs. Nelson added two RBIs in the game and Higgs was two-for-five in the game. Davis, Cassidy Bagnell, Megan Johnson, Hazel Eaton and John each had a hit in the game.
Arin Eaton got the start in the circle for the Pioneers, going two innings. Whitehead took over, finishing the last five innings.