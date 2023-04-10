The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College (MCC) made quick work of their conference foes over the weekend at MidRivers Field in Miles City’s Bender Park.
In a Friday doubleheader, the Pioneers edged out Bismarck State College 6-5 and then topped them 18-8; and in a doubleheader Saturday against Williston State College the Pioneers cruised to a 10-2 win and a dominant 19-1 win.
The Pioneers record moved to 4-0 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 17-2 overall with this weekend’s games in the books.
The next action for the Pioneers softball team will be a doubleheader tomorrow against Dawson Community College. The games are scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m. in Miles City.
Pioneers 6, Mystics 5Fridays first game got started slowly for both teams on offense, with one Pioneer run in the second and a Mystics run in the third being the only runs through three innings.
In the fourth, the Mystics would tack on two more which the Pioneers responded to with three of their own. The Mystics would then take a 5-4 lead with two runs in the fifth inning. The sixth was scoreless for both teams but the Pioneers would score two in the bottom of the seventh to edge out the Mystics and come away with the conference win.
At the plate, first baseman Hazel Eaton led the team with a three-for-four outing with four RBIs, including two home runs. Center fielder Skylar Higgs went two-for-four with a home run and an RBI. Left fielder Liz Ybarra; Megan Johnson; and catcher HaiLeigh Davis each had two hits in the game.
In the circle, Arin Eaton started the game and pitched three innings, giving up four hits, three runs and striking out four. Peyton Whitehead earned the win for the Pioneers, pitching four innings and giving up four hits, two runs and striking out four.
Pioneers 18, Mystics 8In the nightcap, the Pioneers and Mystics went swing for swing through the first two innings before the Pioneers blew the doors off the game. The Pioneers scored two at the top of the first followed by three runs in the bottom of the inning by the Mystics. In the second inning both teams would score two runs, giving the Mystics an 8-7 lead heading into the third.
In the third inning, the Pioneers offense would score seven runs, blowing the game wide open, followed by holding the Mystics scoreless in the bottom of the inning. The Pioneers then followed that up with four more runs in the top of the fourth and another scoreless bottom of the inning for the Mystics. Neither team would score in the fifth and the game would end with the Pioneers winning 18-8.
Higgs had a monster game for the Pioneers, going four-for-five at the plate with four RBIs and adding another home run to her day’s total. Ybarra, catcher Taylor Feller, and second baseman Shannon Nelson would each have three hits in the game; and Davis would add two. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Madilyn Henry pitched the full five innings for the Pioneers, giving up nine hits, eight runs and striking out three.
Pioneers 10, Mystics 2On Saturday, the Pioneers took care of business, cruising to two wins over the Williston State College Tetons. In the day’s first action the game was slow through three innings, with the only run scored being a Pioneer run in the top of the third. The Pioneers exploded in the fourth inning though, scoring six runs and taking a 7-1 lead into the fifth. The Pioneers would score three more in the fifth to come away with the win.
Davis was two-for-two in the game at bat, both hits home runs, with four RBIs. Hazel Eaton was the other Pioneer with two hits, including a home run. Five other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Whitehead pitched a strong five innings in the circle for the Pioneers, giving up three hits, two runs and striking out two.
Pioneers 19, Mystics 1In Saturday’s nightcap the Pioneers wasted no time getting on the board and cruised to their 19-1 win over the Tetons. The Pioneers scored four runs in the bottom of the first and then after a single Tetons run in the second, poured on 15 unanswered runs to runaway with the game and end their conference-opening weekend a perfect 4-0.
Alex Carr pitched a huge game for the Pioneers, giving up just three hits and one run while striking out three in five innings.
At the plate, four Pioneers hit a home run in the game: Sierra John, Feller, Morgan Lampshire and Higgs. John, Davis, Higgs and Cassidy Bagnell each had two hits in the game while five other Pioneers had a hit.