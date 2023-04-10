The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College (MCC) made quick work of their conference foes over the weekend at MidRivers Field in Miles City’s Bender Park.

In a Friday doubleheader, the Pioneers edged out Bismarck State College 6-5 and then topped them 18-8; and in a doubleheader Saturday against Williston State College the Pioneers cruised to a 10-2 win and a dominant 19-1 win.

