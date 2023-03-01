The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College opened their season 3-1 against conference foes in pre-conference competition in Minot, ND.

Over the weekend of Feb. 11-12, the Pioneers topped Bismarck State College, 13-4; beat Williston State College, 9-0; edged out Lake Region State College, 8-6; and then fell to North Dakota State College of Science, 1-0.

