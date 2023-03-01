The Pioneers softball team from Miles Community College opened their season 3-1 against conference foes in pre-conference competition in Minot, ND.
Over the weekend of Feb. 11-12, the Pioneers topped Bismarck State College, 13-4; beat Williston State College, 9-0; edged out Lake Region State College, 8-6; and then fell to North Dakota State College of Science, 1-0.
The Pioneers’ next game will be this weekend when they take on Minnesota North College-Vermillion on the road on Saturday and then host Dakota Wesleyan University’s JV team on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at MidRivers Field in Miles City.
Pioneers 13, Mystics 4Against the Bismarck State College Mystics, the game started out close before the Pioneers blew the doors off with five runs in the third and another six in the fourth that put things away.
Left fielder Elizabeth Ybarra led the Pioneers at the plate with a perfect three-for-three outing along with three RBIs.
Center fielder Skylar Higgs went two-for-three with three RBIs; first baseman Hazel Eaton was two-for-three with an RBI; and four other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Alex Carr went the distance in the circle for the Pioneers, pitching four innings while giving up five hits, three earned runs and striking out two.
Pioneers 9, Tetons 0The Pioneers were consistent throughout in their shutout win over the Williston State College Tetons. The Pioneers shook off a scoreless first and added three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and another run in the fifth inning.
Second baseman Shannon Nelson and Higgs each had two hits and an RBI in the game while three other Pioneers added a hit. Isabelle Adams had a home run in the game.
Peyton Whitehead pitched a strong game for the Pioneers, going the whole five innings while giving up just one hit and striking out six.
Pioneers 8, Royals 6The Pioneers jumped ahead early in their game against the Lake Region State College Royals, and despite a late comeback attempt by the Royals came away with the win. The Pioneers scored eight runs in the first three innings and then fended off the Royals in the closing innings.
Higgs continued her strong weekend by going two-for-two with three RBIs; and third baseman Taylor Feller went two-for-three with two RBIs. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game including a home run by right fielder Reed Johnson.
Eaton held down the circle in the win over the Royals, pitching five innings while giving up nine hits and five earned runs and striking out three.
Wildcats 1, Pioneers 0In the 1-0 loss to the Wildcats in the closer, the Pioneers couldn’t get going on offense. On defense they played a strong game, holding the Wildcats to just one run, but they couldn’t produce a hit in the game.
Whitehead saw the circle again in this one, pitching another impressive game. She pitched six innings, giving up three hits, a run and striking out four.