The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team had no trouble over the weekend as they closed out their spring play in Tucson, AZ.

Continuing their strong spring play, the Pioneers blew out Minnesota North College-Vermillion, 19-2; topped conference rival Williston State College, 7-4; shutout Rochester Community and Technical College, 8-0; and made quick work of California Miramar University, 15-1.

