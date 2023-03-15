The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team had no trouble over the weekend as they closed out their spring play in Tucson, AZ.
Continuing their strong spring play, the Pioneers blew out Minnesota North College-Vermillion, 19-2; topped conference rival Williston State College, 7-4; shutout Rochester Community and Technical College, 8-0; and made quick work of California Miramar University, 15-1.
The Pioneers finished their spring play in Tucson 10-1 and are currently 13-2 on the season.
With their long road trip in the books, the Pioneers will now have a little time off before kicking off their MonDak Athletic Conference schedule.
The Pioneers will be back in action on March 25-26 when they will take on Bismarck State College in home and home doubleheaders. The Pioneers will host the Mystics on the 25th, game times set for noon and 2 p.m.; and then be in Bismarck, ND, on the 26th, game times set for noon and 2 p.m.
Pioneers 19, Minnesota 2A huge 11-run second inning for the Pioneers pushed their lead out of reach for Minnesota North College-Vermillion on Friday. The Pioneers scored five runs in the first inning as well, taking a 16-1 lead into the third and final inning.
At the plate, the Pioneers had six batters go two-for-three in the game and another three go one-for-two.
Catcher Taylor Feller hit a grand slam in the second inning.
First baseman Abi Maddock had three RBIs, third baseman Morgan Lampshire had two RBIs, and five others had one RBI.
In the circle, Hazel Eaton pitched three strong innings for the Pioneers, giving up just five hits, two runs and striking out four.
Pioneers 7, Williston 4The Pioneers broke open a close battle against conference rival Williston State College in Friday’s nightcap with a four-run sixth inning. The game was neck and neck until that point, with neither team scoring in the first two innings and both scoring two in the third. The Pioneers scored a third run in the fourth before their four runs in the sixth. Williston scored another run in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Left fielder Liz Ybarra led the way at the plate with a two-for-four day with three RBIs. Shortstop Sierra John, Megan Johnson, Eaton and HaiLeigh Davis each had a hit.
In the circle, Madilyn Henry pitched a complete seven innings, giving up eight hits, four runs and striking out two.
Pioneers 8, Rochester 0A strong one-hitter in the circle by Alex Carr and steady scoring by the Pioneers offense helped carry them to a win on Saturday morning.
Carr pitched a complete five-innings while giving up just one hit, no runs and striking out five.
The Pioneers scored one in the first, four in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth while keeping Rochester scoreless.
Right fielder Cassidy Bagnell, Ybarra, Eaton, Reed Johnson and Feller each had a hit in the game. Ybarra had three RBIs and center fielder Skylar Higgs had two RBIs.
Pioneers 15, California 1The Pioneers bats were flying in Saturday’s nightcap as they smacked 16 hits en route to a blowout win over California Miramar University.
Second baseman Shannon Nelson and Sierra John each had big days at the plate, going three-for-three at bat. Right fielder Alexa Lewis, Ybarra, Higgs, and Morgan Lampshire each had two hits in the game. Lewis had five RBIs and Ybarra had four RBIs.
Peyton Whitehead continued her strong early season in the circle, pitching a complete five innings and giving up three hits, a run and striking out three.