The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team closed out their regular season schedule with a weekend of road MonDak Athletic Conference games.
The Pioneers went 5-1 over that stretch, sweeping both Dakota College at Bottineau and Williston State College in North Dakota and splitting their doubleheader against Dawson Community College in Glendive.
With their wins the Pioneers the Pioneers ended their regular season with a conference record of 20-4, good enough for the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Dawson Community College Buccaneers finished as the No. 1 seed with a 22-2 record.
Pioneers 18, Lumberjacks 8
In Friday’s first game in Bottineau, ND the Pioneers were dominant out of the gate, outscoring the Lumberjacks 7-0 through the first two innings before exploding with 10 runs in the third inning. Dakota College at Bottineau scored their first runs in the bottom of the third, and put up four more in the fifth after the Pioneers pushed their lead to 18-4.
The bats were hot for the Pioneers, who had six players with at least two hits in the game and four with at least three hits. Another five Pioneers had a hit in the game including third baseman Taylor Feller who had a home run in the game.
Megan Johnson, Hazel Eaton, HaiLeigh Davis and Shannon Nelson each had three hits in the game while Sierra John and Cassidy Bagnell had two. John, Bagnell, Johnson and Elizabeth Ybarra each had three RBIs in the game.
In the circle, Madilyn Henry pushed her record to 7-0 on the season pitching all five innings while giving up seven hits, seven earned runs and striking out four.
Pioneers 9, Lumberjacks 6
The Lumberjacks put up more of a fight in Friday’s second action, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead and tying the Pioneers 6-6 through the first three innings of the game. The Pioneers would hold the Lumberjacks scoreless for the rest of the game though while punching in three more runs in the fourth for the win.
Eaton led the way for the Pioneers at bat, going three-for-three in the game with six RBIs. Eaton hit a big two-run home run in the third to tie the game up for the Pioneers before slamming a three-run home run in the fourth to seal the game.
Center fielder Skylar Higgs was three-for-four in the game with a triple and an RBI while three other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Alex Carr opened the game pitching for the Pioneers, going three innings while giving up six hits, five earned runs and striking out two. Peyton Whitehead came in for the final four innings, giving up four hits and striking out three to earn the win.
Pioneers 15, Lumberjacks 3
In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Williston, ND the Pioneers’ bats picked up where they left off. The Pioneers scored early and often, taking a 10-2 lead through three innings while scoring at least three runs in each inning. Both teams were quiet in the fourth but the Pioneers closed the door on the Tetons in the fifth inning with five more runs.
Eaton continued her strong hitting from the previous day, going three-for-four in the game with four RBIs. Bagnell and Higgs each had two hits in the game while Bagnell and Ybarra each had two RBIs. Ybarra, Feller and Davis each had a hit in the game.
Henry pitched another strong game for the Pioneers, going all five innings while giving up four hits, two earned runs and striking out two. Henry’s record is now 8-0 on the season.
Pioneers 15, Lumberjacks 2
Unlike in Bottineau, Saturday’s nightcap wasn’t any more competitive for the Tetons, who fell to the Pioneers 15-2, with all the scoring coming in the first three innings of the game. The Pioneers responded to a first-inning Tetons run with seven of their own and then poured in eight more runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
The Pioneers outhit the Tetons 10-5 in the game while taking advantage of a 7-3 disparity in errors.
Third baseman Morgan Lampshire led the Pioneers at the plate going three-for-four with two RBIs. Higgs, Eaton and second baseman Marianna Weaver each had two hits in the game. Weaver and Higgs had four and three RBIs respectively. Isabelle Adams had the Pioneers other hit in the game.
Alex Carr pushed her own pitching record to 7-0 on the season with an impressive five innings for the Pioneers. Carr gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out six in the game.
Lumberjacks 9, Pioneers 1
The Pioneers lone stumble of the weekend came in their opening game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Pioneers just couldn’t find their swings in the game, putting up just three hits to 10 by Dawson. The Pioneers' only run of the game came in the first inning. Dawson scored one in the first to tie the game and then poured in eight more over the next four innings.
At the plate John, Bagnell and Ybarra had the Pioneers' only hits.
Whitehead pitched the first three and a third innings for the Pioneers, giving up eight hits, six earned runs and striking out one. Eaton closed the final two thirds of the inning, giving up two hits.
Pioneers 13, Lumberjacks 11
The Pioneers bounced back against the conference-leading Buccaneers in the nightcap, using a big six-run sixth inning while staving off a seventh inning comeback.
Dawson held a significant edge in hits in the game, outhitting the Pioneers 21-9, but they weren’t able to capitalize on base while the Pioneers were able to take advantage of four Dawson errors.
The Pioneers got a hit from nine different players in the game, including three-run home runs by John and Higgs who each ended up with three RBIs in the game. Nelson had two RBIs and Eaton, Lampshire, Weaver and Adams each had one.
Henry pitched the first six and a third innings for the Pioneers, earning the win and moving to 9-0 on the season. Carr closed the game, going two thirds of an inning while giving up a hit and a strike out.