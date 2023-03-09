Continuing their strong play, the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team swept their doubleheader in the spring play in Tucson, AZ.

The Pioneers blew out Minnesota North College-Rainey River in their first action yesterday, 16-1; and then topped Williston State College in non-MonDak conference action, 8-6.

