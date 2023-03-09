Continuing their strong play, the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team swept their doubleheader in the spring play in Tucson, AZ.
The Pioneers blew out Minnesota North College-Rainey River in their first action yesterday, 16-1; and then topped Williston State College in non-MonDak conference action, 8-6.
With their wins the Pioneers record on the season moved to 9-2. The Pioneers are 6-1 currently in the spring games in Tucson.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Friday continuing their spring tourney with a doubleheader against Minnesota North College-Vermillion and Williston State College. Game times are set for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively.
Pioneers 16, Rainey River 1The Pioneers scored early and often against Rainey River in yesterday’s first game, jumping out to an early lead and not taking their foot off the gas.
In the first inning the Pioneers got the scoring going when shortstop Sierra John and center fielder Cassidy Bagnell each reached on an error. John then scored on a wild pitch and Bagnell scored on a sacrifice fly out by designated hitter Skylar Higgs. Second baseman Mars Weaver singled in the second inning followed by first baseman Abi Maddock being walked. Weaver then stole third and scored on an error.
The third inning was huge for the Pioneers, scoring nine runs and taking a 12-0 lead. Third baseman Megan Johnson got things rolling by being hit by a pitch followed by left fielder Reed Johnson doubling. A sac fly by catcher Taylor Feller scored Megan Johnson. A single by Weaver put runners on first and second and right fielder Alexa Lewis being hit by a pitch loaded the bases getting the carousel started.
John scored Weaver when she was hit by a pitch; a two-RBI single by Bagnell scored Lewis and Feller; and then Higgs hit a two-RBI single to score John and Bagnell. Reed Johnson, Higgs and Megan Johnson each would also score.
In the fourth inning, Lewis would single with two outs followed by John and Bagnell each being walked. Lewis would score on a wild pitch. In the fifth inning the Pioneers scored a few more runs with Reed Johnson and Isabelle Adams singling and Arin Eaton reaching on an error while bunting. Reed Johnson and Adams each scored on the error. Eaton scored on a passed ball.
In the circle Madi Henry pitched a game with two hits, three walks and six strike outs.
Pioneers 8, Williston 6The Pioneers faced off against conference rival Williston State College in their nightcap yesterday, playing in non-conference competition. This game was far more competitive than the Pioneers early win, but they still came away with the victory.
MCC would get things going early, scoring four runs in the first inning to create some space. The scoring started with John reaching on a single and Bagnell reaching on an error that advanced John to third. John then scored on a passed ball that brought Bagnell to third. Liz Ybarra was walked followed by Higgs singling. First baseman Hazel Eaton hit an RBI-double that scored Ybarra and moved runners to third and second. Feller then hit an RBI-single to score Higgs and Eaton scored on an error.
In the second, the Pioneers would push their lead to 6-0 starting with a double by John, who then reached third on a passed ball. Bagnell walked and then stole second, putting two runners in scoring position. John scored on a sac fly by Higgs and Bagnell scored on an error.
Williston put up a fight, scoring two in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth to close the gap to 7-6.
The Pioneers gave themselves some breathing room with a run in the fifth pushing the game to 8-6.