The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team completed a four-game sweep over the weekend against MonDak Athletic Conference competition at MidRivers Field in Miles City.
The Pioneers shutout the Royals 10-0 in Saturday’s opener against Lake Region State College and then beat the Royals 15-7 in the nightcap. On Sunday, the Pioneers cruised past the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks 11-2 in their first game and topped them 15-8 in the nightcap.
With this weekend in the book the Pioneers’ record moved to 10-2 in conference play and 23-4 overall. The Pioneers have won four in a row, six-of-their-last-seven, and 18-of-their-last-20.
The Pioneers’ softball team will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Bismarck State College Mystics at MidRivers Field in Miles City. Game times for Thursday’s doubleheader are 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Pioneers 10, Royals 0The Pioneers jumped ahead early in Saturday first game, scoring six runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. The Pioneers would score another four runs in the fourth inning while dominating the Royals on defense, holding them scoreless.
Hazel Eaton pitched a great game in the circle for the Pioneers, going a complete five innings while giving up just four hits, no runs and striking out two.
Catcher HaiLeigh Davis was dominant at the plate for the Pioneers, going three-for-three with four RBIs. Shortstop Sierra John and right fielder Alexa Lewis each went two-for-two in the game and three other Pioneers had a hit in the game.
Pioneers 15, Royals 7Five huge home runs from the Pioneers helped lead them to a win in their nightcap against the Royals on Saturday. DP Morgan Lampshire had two homers in the game and John, center fielder Skylar Higgs and Reed Johnson each had one homer.
The pioneers scored four runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and another two in the fifth. The Royals got two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Lampshire went three-for-four with six RBIs and two home runs; Higgs went three-for-four with four RBIs and a home run; catcher Isabelle Adams went two-for-four with an RBI; and right fielder Alexa Lewis went two-for-four. Four other Pioneers had a hit in the game, including John and Johnson’s home runs.
Alex Carr got the start in the circle for the Pioneers, pitching three innings while giving up seven hits, five earned runs and striking out three. Peyton Whitehead came in to close the game, pitching the final two innings while giving up two hits, no runs and striking out two.
Pioneers 11, Lumberjacks 2In Sunday’s first game against the Lumberjacks the Pioneers scored early and often, taking a commanding lead and never looking back. The Pioneers scored three runs in the first, three in the second and five in the third to take an 11-2 lead that wouldn’t change. The Lumberjacks scored two in the top of the first and never reached home again.
Higgs and right fielder Cassidy Bagnell were two-for-two in the game to lead the Pioneers at the plate. Higgs had three RBIs and Bagnell had two. Six other Pioneers had a hit in the game including another home run for John.
In the circle, Madilyn Henry got the win, making life a nightmare for the Lumberjack batters. Henry went the full five innings while giving up four hits, two runs and striking out seven.
Pioneers 15, Lumberjacks 8In Sunday’s nightcap the Pioneers held the lead from the start of the game, but didn’t put the Lumberjacks away until they scored six runs in the fifth, taking an 11-4 lead. The Lumberjacks would score two more in both the sixth and seventh innings but four more runs by the Pioneers in the seventh gave them the breathing room they needed to win.
At the plate second baseman Marianna Weaver went three-for-four with four RBIs and two doubles, and Reed Johnson went three-for-five in the game. Third baseman Megan Johnson was two-for-five in the game with two RBIs and two doubles while catcher Taylor Feller hit a grand slam home run.
Carr earned the win in the circle for the Pioneers, pitching six innings while giving up eight hits, four earned runs and striking out six. Whitehead closed the final inning, shutting out the Lumberjacks and striking out one.