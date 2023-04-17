The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers softball team completed a four-game sweep over the weekend against MonDak Athletic Conference competition at MidRivers Field in Miles City.

The Pioneers shutout the Royals 10-0 in Saturday’s opener against Lake Region State College and then beat the Royals 15-7 in the nightcap. On Sunday, the Pioneers cruised past the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks 11-2 in their first game and topped them 15-8 in the nightcap.

