A loss to Dawson Community College yesterday in Glendive snapped a four-game winning streak for the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team to end the regular season. The Pioneers fell to Dawson 78-61. With the loss, the Pioneers finished their regular season with a 7-14 MonDak Athletic Conference record and 8-22 overall. Dawson’s depth was on full display in the game in comparison to the short-handed Pioneers. The Pioneers had six players who played in the game compared to 11 Dawson players, keeping them well rested throughout. The Pioneers were led in scoring by Payton Kokot who had 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in the game. David Gorianskii had 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist off the bench; Blessing Adesipe had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block; and Ethan Venema had 10 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a block. Dawson was led in scoring by Aidan Fishell who had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in the game. Chris Davidson added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench. With the regular season ended the Pioneers will now look toward the upcoming Region XIII Playoffs. The Pioneers will open their Region XIII Playoffs on Wednesday against Williston State College. Tipoff for the postseason action is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Miles City at the MCC Centra.
