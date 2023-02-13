A monster night for forward Blessing Adesipe helped lead the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team to a win over Dakota College at Bottineau Sunday in Miles City.
The Pioneers topped the Lumberjacks 72-65 at the MCC Centra.
With the win, the Pioneers moved to 4-13 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 5-21 overall on the season. The Lumberjacks moved to 11-6 in conference play and 18-8 overall.
Adesipe exploded for 39 points for the Pioneers in the game, hitting 11-of-24 shot attempts and dominating his way to a 14-of-16 night at the free throw line. The six-foot-six-inch sophomore also added nine rebounds and a block in the game.
Sophomore guard Denzel Kabasele was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 13 points to go with six assists and five rebounds. Forward Ethan Venema had seven points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the game.
In a night where both teams struggled to shoot the ball the Pioneers defensive tenacity and will powered them to a much needed win.
The Lumberjacks were led in scoring by Max Groom who scored 15 points off the bench. Loukas Triantis scored 13 points and Jacob Smith had 12 points.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Lake Region State College Royals at the MCC Centra. Tipoff for the MonDak action is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Miles City.
