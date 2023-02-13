Adesipe photo

Pioneers sophomore Blessing Adesipe lays up the ball during the Pioneers win over Dakota College at Bottineau yesterday. Adesipe scored a game-high 39 to lead the Pioneers to the win.

 Sharon Moore

A monster night for forward Blessing Adesipe helped lead the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team to a win over Dakota College at Bottineau Sunday in Miles City.

The Pioneers topped the Lumberjacks 72-65 at the MCC Centra.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.)