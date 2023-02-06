Second-half turnovers and hot shooting from the North Dakota State College Wildcats shut down any hopes of an upset win for the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team on Sunday.
MCC fell to the MonDak Athletic Conference leading Wildcats, 82-58 in Wahpeton, ND.
The Pioneers jumped out to an early 31-27 lead at the half, but the second half was all Wildcats. In the second half the Pioneers had 13 turnovers while the Wildcats got hot from the field, shooting 53% and hitting 10-of-21 second-half three-point attempts. The Pioneers were outscored 55-27 in the second half.
With the loss the Pioneers moved to 3-12 in conference play and 4-20 overall this season.
The Pioneers were led by a big double-double from Blessing Adesipe who had 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Ethan Venema had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists; and Denzel Kabasele added 10 points, a steal and a block.
As a team the Pioneers shot 35.1% from the field, 31.6% from three-point range, and were 12-of-15 at the free throw line. The Pioneers had a 39-38 edge rebounding but had 20 turnovers to just seven by the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were led by Agwa Nywesh who had 17 points, seven assists and four steals in the game. Noah Christensen had 12 points and eight rebounds; Peyton Newbern had 10 points and four rebounds; and Kaleb Larson added 14 points off the bench.
The Pioneers will be back in action today as they take on United Tribes Technical College in MonDak action. The road-conference matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
